Sun Theatre to host premiere of ‘A Thorn In The Center of The Heart’

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - History is being made at the Sun Theatre in Grand Ledge. This iconic movie theatre will be showing a movie for the first time in a year and a half. The movie that they are showing is also very special.

“It’s inspirational film because it’s an exciting, action film, a sentimental film, and enjoyable to watch,” said Marc Hemingway the producer and actor.

This film is unique for many reasons- for starters it was filmed primarily in Lansing so the building exteriors and interiors may look familiar.

“I love Michigan. These local businesses came in and let us use their facilities so we’re very thankful for everyone in the community for helping us make this movie happen,” said Mung.

The film is also the first Zomi Burmese film to be played in a theater.

“It’s a dream come true that we’re able to screen our movie in this historic theater,” said Mung.

“This is breaking history, both in America and worldwide so that’s the biggest thing,” added Hemingway.

The film is also bilingual and was written in honor of Mung’s late brother who passed away.

“He wasn’t just a brother, he was my friend, my best friend. And I was pretty poor. I was angry with God. But God has given me this opportunity to build my trust in him again, and I’m very thankful.”

The movie is about a retired federal agent who is assigned the task that he has to come to grips with if that assignment is consistent with his, his conscience. And so he’s, he has to decide to how to handle the assignment. And his response of doing the right thing at the right time. that defines him as a hero in his film.

The film has been debuting across the country and has plans to travel worldwide.

For Mung, a refugee, creating this movie and seeing the way the community has responded, means the world to him.

“I would have never thought that way we’ll be able to make this kind of film and you know, screening this in an amazing, beautiful theater, but it’s a dream come true,” said Mung.

It’s one hour and 22 minutes.

There will be several showings at the Sun Theatre in Grand Ledge during the month of September.

The first will be Friday Sept. 3 at 7:15 p.m.

Both Heminway and Mung says that they are close to selling out so you should get them quickly.

You can buy tickets ahead of time here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.