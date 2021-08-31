Advertisement

Patriots Cut Cam Newton

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL...
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
By Tim Staudt
Aug. 31, 2021
-FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - A person with knowledge of the move says the New England Patriots have released quarterback Cam Newton. That clears the way for rookie Mac Jones to open the season as New England’s starter. Newton’s release came hours before NFL teams had to reduce rosters to 53 players, and brings an abrupt end to his stay in New England. The Patriots are trying to rebound from a disjointed 2020 season. Newton finished 7-8 as the starter and the Patriots went 7-9 overall after Tom Brady’s departure.

