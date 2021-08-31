Patriots Cut Cam Newton

-FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - A person with knowledge of the move says the New England Patriots have released quarterback Cam Newton. That clears the way for rookie Mac Jones to open the season as New England’s starter. Newton’s release came hours before NFL teams had to reduce rosters to 53 players, and brings an abrupt end to his stay in New England. The Patriots are trying to rebound from a disjointed 2020 season. Newton finished 7-8 as the starter and the Patriots went 7-9 overall after Tom Brady’s departure.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.