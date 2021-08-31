Advertisement

Nine Spartans Cut By NFL Teams

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - NFL teams cut at least former Michigan State players Tuesday, including quarterback Brian Lewerke, released by the New York Giants. Three other former Spartans did stick as teams got down to the 53-man limit for opening day games. Andrew Dowell stuck with New Orleans, so did Malik McDowell with Cleveland along with Josiah Scott with Philadelphia.

