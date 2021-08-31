MSU looks to provide ‘normal’ semester despite COVID

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A year and a half later, most hoped we would be done with coronavirus by now. But Michigan State University students are heading back to class for yet another academic year in a pandemic.

This fall, vaccines and masks are required for students and staff. Despite the mandates, MSU says it’s working hard to make Fall 2021 a more normal semester for Spartans.

15,000 students are officially moved in to Michigan State’s dorms, with another thousand living in on-campus apartments. The university recognizes there’s a risk to returning campus to full capacity, but it’s one they’re willing to take.

“We’ve been lucky enough to be able to watch other campuses do this successfully,” said Kat Cooper, Chief Communications Officer for MSU’s Residential and Hospitality Services. “We know there are risks, and certainly people will get COVID. It’s in the community, it’s passing through community spread, but we think that the mitigation procedures that we’ve put in place will keep as many people safe as possible.”

Those mitigation procedures include: increased cleaning, masks required indoors, and mandatory vaccines. Plus, a plan for anyone exposed to the virus.

“We have one tower of a residence hall ready to go for quarantine and isolation,” said Cooper.

If students develop symptoms, they should make an appointment with the Olin Health Center to get tested or use any other testing centers around East Lansing. If they have a positive test, they call the MSU triage line at 855-958-2678. If a positive student lives on campus, they call the Residential and Hospitality Services quarantine and isolation line at 517-884-6862. From there, RHS will move them to quarantine and isolation. Students who live off campus are responsible for their own quarantine.

Not exactly a ‘normal’ college experience but overall, there are less rules than last year. For many students, the adjusted in-person experience beats going to school online.

Kiarah Brooks is entering her sophomore year at MSU. Not only going in blind with her roommate -- she’s never even seen the school in-person. Now, she’s moving in to the dorms after a year at home.

“It kind of feels surreal, because last time, I think I changed my mind about two weeks before classes started,” said Brooks. “So it’s like, I’m actually going and it’s exciting. I’m really excited.”

As always, there’s still some pre-college jitters. And many are not even COVID-related.

“I set maybe 15 alarm clocks every day,” said Brooks. “Like today, I set my alarm for eight and I didn’t wake up until 8:30. But that’s a lot better than what I’ve been doing. I’m hoping that I’m able to wake up for my classes.”

Classes begin September 1st. Any MSU students and staff not already vaccinated, will have to be tested for coronavirus weekly.

Michigan State University has never closed their dorms throughout the entire pandemic, in order to provide housing to students with no where else to live. The school says that will not change, even if COVID cases continue to rise.

