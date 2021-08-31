MSU has chosen it’s starting quarterback, but Tucker’s lips are sealed

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We are now three days away from Michigan State’s season opening football game at Northwestern. At his weekly news conference Tuesday, MSU Coach Mel Tucker asked for the umpteenth time about his starting quarterback choice. He says he has made it, his team knows who it is, but he feels there is no reason to reveal it yet.

The Spartans may be underdogs Friday night, but the betting line in Vegas has gone down from 7 to 3 points this week. So many newcomers on this team, including running back Kenneth Walker.

Walker should get plenty of playing time Friday. He says he likes being a Spartan thus far.

Michigan State may formally announce Deputy Athletic Director Alan Haller as the full time replacement for Bill Beekman as early as Wednesday. But, he may not be introduced to the media until next Tuesday, the day after Labor Day and around Mel Tucker’s news conference next week.

Joe Milton quarterbacked Michigan for most of last season. With the Wolverines’ struggles he was replaced late in the year by Cade McNamara, who starts for Michigan at home Saturday against Western Michigan.

As for Milton, he transferred to Tennessee and he has won the starting job for the Vols at least to begin the coming season.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.