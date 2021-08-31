Advertisement

Haller Could Be Confirmed As Early As Wednesday

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University may formally announce Alan Haller as its new athletic director as early as Wednesday. Haller, 50, would replace the reassigned Bill Beekman. MSU’s board of trustees are expected to approve Haller’s appointment behind the scenes just prior to the announcement. Haller has served as a deputy athletic director within the department and played for George Perles in football at MSU from 1987-91.

