Granger to be closed in observance of Labor Day

By Jake Vigna
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Granger Waste Services customers will have to wait an extra day next week to have their garbage picked up from their curb.

Tuesday, Granger Waste Services announced all offices and operations will be closed Monday, September 6 in observance of Labor Day.

As a result, residential trash, recycling and yard waste collections will be delayed by one day for the entire week. Friday collections will be delayed until Saturday, and normal collections will resume Monday, September 13.

The Granger Disposal Center of Lansing on Wood Road will be closed for self-haul disposal Saturday, September 4, and Monday, September 6. The recycling drop-off center will operate as usual, according to the waste collection company.

For additional information, visit www.grangerwasteservices.com.

