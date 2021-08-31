Advertisement

Gas prices expected to rise after Hurricane Ida

Experts warn gas prices will rise due to Hurricane Ida.
Experts warn gas prices will rise due to Hurricane Ida.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Motorists can expect to see prices at the pump to go up.

According to AAA, the national gas price average is currently $3.15 per gallon.

An executive with Gasbuddy, a fuel-saving app, said he expects gas prices to increase between five to 15 cents per gallon due to Hurricane Ida.

The storm paused much of the gasoline refining and oil production along the Gulf Coast.

Shell, Phillips 66 and Exxon temporarily closed refineries.

About 96% of the oil production in the Gulf of Mexico was also brought to a halt.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olivia Long-Michigan State rowing captain killed in Portland Twp crash
Michigan State rowing captain killed in Portland Twp crash
17-year-old found with gunshot wound behind Delhi Twp. Kroger
Mother, 4-year-old son dead following crash
WILX News 10 Announces New Branding, First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole, 11AM Newscast and Renewed Focus on Original Local Reporting
Four semi trucks crash in Ann Arbor
Four semi trucks involved in fatal crash

Latest News

Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne, was the last soldier to leave...
For Biden, ending war in Afghanistan leaves tough questions
Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after Highway 26 in Mississippi...
Ida collapses Mississippi road; kills 2, injures at least 10
The Caldor Fire burns in El Dorado County, Calif., heading toward Nevada.
California fire approaches Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL...
AP source: Pats cut Newton, clearing way for Jones to start