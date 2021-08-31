Celebrating football and back to school fun at Shaheen

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s been a busy summer at Shaheen Cadillac and Shaheen Chevrolet. They teamed up with the Capital Area District Libraries for the Summer Reading Challenge and they collected school supplies during the month of August to help out some of our local teachers and students.

Now, as Labor Day is approaching and the students are back on campus at Michigan State University, it’s time to make sure that your vehicle is ready for those final trips of summer and all the tailgating fun you can have this fall. Check out Ralph Shaheen’s tip on how to make sure your car is ready.

Plus, Ralph surprised us with another ‘Studio 10 Stephanie McCoy’ special for the month of September. Check it out!

