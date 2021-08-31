CATA to close for Labor Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will be closed Monday, Sept. 6 for Labor Day.

All CATA services will not operate on the holiday, including Fixed-Route, Redi-Ride, Connector, Rural Service, Night Owl Shopping Bus, and Spec-Tran. However, Spec-Tran offices will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule rides that are to occur on or after Tuesday, Sept. 7.

For MSU’s campus, service will be up until 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5 for Routes 34, 35 and 36 and on Lot Link.

Service on Lot Link will be available Monday, Sept. 6, beginning at 3 p.m. to provide transportation from Lots 80, 83, Commuter Lot 89 and Lot 91 to student-housing complexes. Campus service resumes Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 2 a.m. on Night Owl and at 7 a.m. on Routes 30, 31, 32, 33, 38 and 39.

For further information, please contact CATA’s Customer Experience at info@cata.org or 517-394-1000 weekdays, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; weekends, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

