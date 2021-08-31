Advertisement

Busy Opening Big Ten Football Week

Big Ten may keep Rutgers and Maryland off conference's network
Big Ten may keep Rutgers and Maryland off conference's network
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Big Ten is jumping right in to conference play this football season. Four conference games are on the schedule in Week 1. A fifth was played in Week Zero. This week’s Big Ten openers have No. 4 Ohio State at Minnesota on Thursday, Michigan State at Northwestern on Friday, and No. 17 Indiana at No. 18 Iowa and No. 19 Penn State at No. 12 Wisconsin on Saturday. Illinois beat Nebraska 30-22 last week. It was not unusual for Big Ten teams to open against conference opponents into the 1980s. 

