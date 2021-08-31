Bus driver shortage leads to frustration at the beginning of the year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A nationwide school bus driver shortage is impacting Mid-Michigan families. Some parents have been left scrambling to figure out a ride for their child.

During their first week of school last week, Northwest Community Schools had two bus drivers quit. That caused a temporary suspension of two routes which affected about 140 students.

“I have scheduled appointments at 8 and 8:30 thinking I would be back from the bus stop, whereas if I had known I was going to take him, I would have done 7 and 7:30... Hopefully it’ll be resolved soon, but it’s super frustrating,” said Amber Ellsworth whose son goes to Northwest schools.

Superintendent Geoff Bontrager says they’re working with Dean Transportation to rework the routes.

“What we did is went through and took a look and something as simple as our bus drivers taking a real head count for the last couple of days on the bus to see how many kids are actually riding the bus compared to what’s on the roster,” said Bontrager.

Northwest isn’t the only district dealing with the shortage. News 10 has had several parents reach out about bussing issues.

The Lansing School District has even offered families gas gift cards and passes to ride CATA buses.

“What we’re hoping is, over the next month or two, either we have more families taking the gas cards or the CATA cards or also Dean will find more drivers so they can have more routes and less kids on buses,” said Ben Shuldiner, Lansing School District’s superintendent.

Bontrager says it can take up to two months for a bus driver to go through the hiring process.

