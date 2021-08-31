Central Lansing Speedway robbed at gunpoint

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police have confirmed to News 10 the Speedway located at 1923 E Michigan Ave was robbed Tuesday around 7:30 a.m.

Officers say a man was armed with a pistol and stole money from the gas station but there is no active threat to the public. There are also no reported injuries.

The scene is still active and parts of E. Michigan Ave are currently closed off.

