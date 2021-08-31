Advertisement

AG requesting courts to authorize investigation into COVID vaccine card scammer

(Alayna Chapie/KFVS)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is requesting the authorization of an investigation into a person selling fake coronavirus vaccine cards. The authorization of the investigation has to go through the Macomb County Circuit Court.

According to Nessel, someone used a fake Facebook account to sell blank COVID-19 vaccination cards to a mom to mom swap group in Macomb County. A special agent with the office determined the fake account was under the name of Kristin Holliday, which contained stock photos and no association of a real person according to the AG’s office.

The post has since been removed.

The AG’s Office says the use of stock photos and common names were noted in her request as hallmarks of fraudulent activity.

“Let this be a warning to those who take a shot at buying or selling fake vaccination cards in Michigan,” Nessel said.  “Although this one looks to be just a money-for-nothing scam, we will dig into complaints like this and vigorously pursue those who put lives in danger with fake vaccination cards.”

The request, filed Monday, asks the Macomb Circuit Court to issue an order authorizing an investigation that will begin with a subpoena to Facebook for information about the person creating the online profile. Under the proposed order submitted with the petition, the Attorney General would then have discretion to issue additional subpoenas based on what is learned from Facebook.

The Department’s petition can be found here.

