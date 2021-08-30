WILX News 10 Announces New Branding, First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole, 11AM Newscast and Renewed Focus on Original Local Reporting

LANSING/JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, August 30th was a day of big changes at WILX News 10, mid-Michigan’s NBC affiliate and a Gray Television station.

After 62 years on air, and many years as your Breaking News & Weather Authority, the station launched new on-air graphics, including a new red logo and tagline Breaking News & First Alert Weather. This coincided with the appointment of Darrin Rockcole as First Alert Chief Meteorologist.

Rockcole, who retired from television news last July after 30 years at WILX, has been filling-in on a part-time basis this summer. When presented with the opportunity to return to his old job, he commented “I love the direction the station is headed, and I decided I’m not ready to give this up yet.”

Starting Tuesday, September 7th, Rockcole rejoins mid-Michigan’s #1 morning newscast News 10 Today Monday through Friday 4:30-7 am (Comscore, HH, July2021, 6-7am M-F.)

The powerhouse First Alert Weather Team also consists of meteorologist Andy-Provenzano, who has been a trusted, reliable presence in the Lansing/Jackson area for over 37 years. Andy can be seen weekdays at 5pm, 5:30pm, 6pm and 11pm. Meteorologist Justin Bradford has been with the station three years and can be seen throughout the week on a variety of newscasts.

WHY First Alert?

“Changing from Weather Authority to First Alert is our promise to deliver the earliest possible warning when inconvenient or severe weather could be on the way,” said WILX News Director Mike Schram. “Viewers have told us how important this is to them.”

“We know that weather is really important to people’s lives, and it’s not just the big things like tornado warnings,” said Provenzano. “It’s the rain that cancels plans, the wind gust that tosses around patio furniture… a bolt of lightning when you’re on the water.”

Those are all situations worthy of a First Alert. “Sometimes it isn’t considered ‘severe’ but covering every kind of weather is important. We’re your go-to place for all local weather coverage,” added Rockcole.

The amount of advance warning will be different each time, but the goal is to give people a heads up as far in advance as possible. Sometimes conditions will warrant a First Alert Weather DAY. This is usually called a few days in advance, and it means “all hands on deck” for the weather team, as they track the storm right down to the neighborhood level. Alerts will continue on TV and all digital platforms until the severe weather passes.

From the moment a First Alert Weather DAY is issued, and throughout the life of a weather system, News 10 will keep viewers informed. This include includes “crawls” and maps on TV, live cut-ins, app push alerts, Facebook and Facebook Live, Twitter, and livestreaming on WILX.com.

Today, reaching people through their mobile device is a critical goal. “People need weather information literally in the palm of their hand wherever they are at that moment,” said WILX News Director Mike Schram, “That kind of warning can save lives.”

Download the News 10 First Alert Weather app and sign up for push alerts. You can also scan this QR code:

SEPT 6: NEW LINEUP INCLUDES 11AM NEWSCAST

On September 6th the station will change its daytime line-up to allow for the first-ever 11am local newscast in the station’s history. News 10 TODAY @ 11am will begin airing weekday mornings as part of a new TODAY line-up starting at 4:30am and running through 11:30 a.m.

“It will include more of the local news and weather that our viewers have relied on for decades. It’s also an opportunity to showcase some of the great stories happening in our local communities,” said Schram. “As an extension of our #1 rated morning news, you can expect to see some familiar faces, including weather from Darrin Rockcole and Justin Bradford.” (Ratings: Comscore, HH, July2021, Lansing DMA 6-7am.) Read more about News 10 TODAY @ 11am and get the new Fall line-up HERE.

ORIGINAL LOCAL REPORTING

2020 brought historically high viewership levels as local TV stations covered COVID-19, civil unrest, the election, sports (or lack of sports), schools and weather, along with local community stories.

Like other businesses, TV stations were hit hard by advertising cancellations, shutdowns, staff illness, work-from-home protocols and quarantines. But covering local news was more important than ever. In fact, journalists were deemed essential workers.

“It really hit me last March as I passed out the Department of Homeland Security letters to our staff that allowed them to be on the road during the shutdown,” said WILX Vice President & General Manager Debbie Petersmark. “It’s a big responsibility every day to honor the trust placed in us.”

An April 2021, a Pew Research study showed that while 61% of Americans said they were following the coronavirus news at both the national and local level, a quarter (23%) reported paying more attention to local news, while just 15% said they were more focused on COVID-19 news at the national level. The report showed that Americans also see local news outlets as more credible sources of COVID-19 information than the news media in general.

Because of this and other factors, during the past year, News 10 has re-worked its strategic priorities with an increased focus on original local reporting, resulting in significant ratings growth. All newscasts have seen year-over-year increases, with several newscasts ranking #1 in the market on a regular basis. During the recent Summer Olympics, every newscast consistently outperformed other local TV news.

News 10 main anchors David Andrews, Ann Emmerich, Mallory Anderson, Sports Co-Directors Tim Staudt and Fred Heumann, and meteorologists Andy Provenzano, Justin Bradford, and Darrin Rockcole, along with other anchors, reporters and staff members are truly part of this community.

Evening anchor and longtime local journalist Ann Emmerich says, “We are committed to boots-on-the-ground original reporting. Viewers want to hear stories from real people who break down the facts, remain impartial, hold leaders accountable, help people find answers, and tell local stories in a compelling way.”

With the addition of the 11am weekdays newscast, WILX delivers 31 hours of local news per week. News 10 programming is available over the air on Channels 10.1 and 29.1, on all mid-Michigan cable and satellite providers, streamed online, on the WILX app, as well as through streaming providers Roku, AppleTV and FireTV.

Newscasts are also available live and On Demand (for 10 days) free through the VUit app or www.Vuit.com. Download the News 10 app and the First Alert Weather app.

YOU CAN GET INVOLVED

Have a story idea? Email newstips@wilx.com

Have a great sports story? Email sports@wilx.com

To follow News 10 personalities: Social Media Links

