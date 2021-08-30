Advertisement

Tigers Lose Makeup Game to Twins

Detroit Tigers pinch hitter Victor Reyes slides home after hitting an inside-the-park home run...
Detroit Tigers pinch hitter Victor Reyes slides home after hitting an inside-the-park home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)(Jose Juarez | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers lost a makeup game to the Minnesota Twins Monday afternoon at Comerica Park 3-2. It was the sixth consecutive one run game the Tigers have played and they have a 2-4 record during that stretch. They are now 62-70 on the season with 30 games remaining, 14 of which are at home. The Tigers next host the Oakland A’s for three games before playing three games this week end at Cincinnati.

