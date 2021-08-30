Tigers Lose Makeup Game to Twins

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers lost a makeup game to the Minnesota Twins Monday afternoon at Comerica Park 3-2. It was the sixth consecutive one run game the Tigers have played and they have a 2-4 record during that stretch. They are now 62-70 on the season with 30 games remaining, 14 of which are at home. The Tigers next host the Oakland A’s for three games before playing three games this week end at Cincinnati.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.