Suspected impaired semi driver arrested following crash on I-69

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A semi truck driver is in handcuffs today following a roll over accident on I-69.

According to a Facebook post from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the truck was driving northbound on I-69 south of Charlotte when the driver lost control and crashed into the divider in the construction zone.

Police then arrested the driver upon suspicion of operating under the influence (OWI).

The accident caused the shut down of the highway to give crews time to clean up the scene. According to the post, police believe southbound I-69 should be back open soon, however northbound will be closed for some time.

This is a developing story, stay with News 10 for updates.

