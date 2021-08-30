Advertisement

Suspected impaired semi driver arrested following crash on I-69

A semi rolled over on I-69 south of Charlotte. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving...
A semi rolled over on I-69 south of Charlotte. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired.(Eaton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A semi truck driver is in handcuffs today following a roll over accident on I-69.

According to a Facebook post from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the truck was driving northbound on I-69 south of Charlotte when the driver lost control and crashed into the divider in the construction zone.

Police then arrested the driver upon suspicion of operating under the influence (OWI).

The accident caused the shut down of the highway to give crews time to clean up the scene. According to the post, police believe southbound I-69 should be back open soon, however northbound will be closed for some time.

This is a developing story, stay with News 10 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Man found dead in water along the Lansing River Trail, police say
Police investigate an alleged assault after shots fired
Reporter punched in face while covering anti-mask event
Police manage return of East Lansing residents
Car goes ablaze, Ingham County police investigate

Latest News

Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL)
Financial relief coming to residents behind on bills, says Lansing BWL
Flint traffic stop turns into arrest after police find gun, drugs
TTU students can pay parking fines with food donations
Mobile food pantries will continue during September for Flint residents
WILX News 10 Announces New Branding, First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole, 11AM Newscast and Renewed Focus on Original Local Reporting