In My View: Week two of high school football

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week two of high school football is here. Among the games that have my attention, Lansing schools Everett playing at Eastern.

How about the Eastern Quakers? A 36-0 win at Flint Hamady in week one after not playing last season because of COVID. And football has struggled at Eastern, 5-78 in the last 83 games heading into this season. But a high five I say to all involved and best wishes Eastern moving forward after so much frustration through the years.

Hamady has been no slouch either. No losing seasons dating all the way back to 2014 after going 4-4 a year ago.

In my view: Way to go Eastern Quakers!

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.