Mother, 4-year-old son dead following crash

HAMLIN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A mother and her four-year-old son are dead following an accident in Hamlin Township.

According to a post from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies responded to a report of a car hitting a tree on Bellevue near Wilson Road around 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Police arrived on scene to find three people were trapped inside the car and the car began to catch fire.

Police say bystanders were able to save one passenger, however the fire quickly became too much and they were unable to save the driver, a 35 year old mother, and her four-year-old son.

Investigators say the surviving passenger, a female, is being treated for her injuries resulting from the crash and is expected to survive. Police did not say how old the survivor was or if she had any relation to the two who passed away. No details were given about what the cause of the crash was.

ECSO says more details will be released later this week on the identities of those who passed in the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office gave thanks to the brave people who helped rescue the lone survivor.

“We want to thank all that helped at this tragic scene,” said ECSO in a Facebook post. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the family, friends, bystanders and first responders that have been affected by this awful crash.”

