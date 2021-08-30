Mobile food pantries will continue during September for Flint residents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide food to Flint residents during September through the Flint mobile food pantries.

September’s mobile food pantry distribution will have plenty of produce and proteins, including sweet corn, cucumbers, squash, watermelon, potatoes, cabbage, ground turkey and cheese.

September dates for distributions are:

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road.

Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m.



Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Hwy.

Thursday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m.



Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Hwy.

Monday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m.



End Times, 4002 S. Dort Hwy.

Monday, Sept. 13, at 11 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 20, at 11 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m.



My Brother’s Keeper, 1742 W. Court St.

Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 9 a.m.



American Muslim Community Services, 4800 S. Saginaw St.

Saturday, Sept. 18, at 9 a.m.



Three Flint Help Center locations will also be distributing free food:

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway, open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Mondays

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road, open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesdays

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway, open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursdays

To check food distribution schedules, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan website.

