Michigan State rowing captain killed in Portland Twp crash

Olivia Long-Michigan State rowing captain killed in Portland Twp crash
Olivia Long-Michigan State rowing captain killed in Portland Twp crash(WILX)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Athletics announced that women’s rowing captain Olivia Long died on Aug. 27. after injuries suffered during a crash in Portland Township.

“We have lost a young, promising life way too early,” Rowing Head Coach Kim Chavers said in a statement. “Olivia was an excellent teammate who was invested in those around her and our program. As a captain, she connected with a lot of different people, and on a team as large as ours, team building is especially important. Our rowing family will miss her tremendously and will find a way to honor her legacy as we lean on one another to process our loss. We send our love and prayers to her family and all who loved her, as this loss is hard to comprehend.”

Long enrolled at Michigan State for the 2019-2020 academic year and during her Sophomore year landed a spot in MSU’s varsity eight boat team. She was then named captain ahead of her junior year.

“Our prayers go out to Olivia Long’s family and friends,” Athletic Director Bill Beekman said in a statement. “Olivia loved being a Spartan, and as a leader developed incredible connections with so many of her teammates. To lose her so soon seems especially cruel.”

