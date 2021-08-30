Melting Moments returns to Spartan Stadium

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Melting Moments is a crowd-favorite ice cream shop in mid-Michigan. For 37 years area residents have enjoyed sweet treats from the shop. They became highly anticipated at local events like the East Lansing Art Fair, Folk and Blues Festivals, even a long-term run at all Michigan State University (MSU) Spartan Sports arenas that started in 1985.

Then, in 2014, that came to an end. What had become an expected bonus at Spartan games was replaced with school-run confections. Supporters started a grass roots movement to try to keep Melting Moments, but it seemed that it’s time at MSU games had passed.

Until Monday. This week, Melting Moments announced it will be returning to MSU athletic events in the fall. The company, which is itself run by MSU alumni, has signed a new contract which begins in Sept.

“Having this stellar fan base is both an honor and a big reason why we continue to serve today,” owners wrote on the company’s website. “There is nothing quite like the bright smile and sticky fingers of a customer indulging in their favorite treat.”

The ice cream sandwiches, for which Melting Moments is best known, will go on sale again at Spartan Stadium on Sept. 11.

