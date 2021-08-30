McNamara To Start at Quarterback For Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh announced Monday that sophomore Cade McNamara would start at quarterback for the Wolverines in their season opening game Saturday at home against Western Michigan. McNamara started four games last season after Joe Milton was replaced. Michigan had a 2-4 record. McNamara beat out freshman J. J. McCarthy who is considered the second stringer of the four quarterbacks on the roster.

