McNamara To Start at Quarterback For Michigan

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2017, file photo, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watches players warm up for an NCAA college football game against Ohio State in Ann Arbor, Mich. Harbaugh is 28-11 since taking over the Wolverines. That’s a clear improvement from where Michigan was, but a bit underwhelming considering the hype and expectations that accompanied Harbaugh’s arrival. Specifically, the Wolverines have struggled against their biggest rivals, going 1-5 against Ohio State and Michigan State. Michigan opens this season at Notre Dame. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh announced Monday that sophomore Cade McNamara would start at quarterback for the Wolverines in their season opening game Saturday at home against Western Michigan. McNamara started four games last season after Joe Milton was replaced. Michigan had a 2-4 record. McNamara beat out freshman J. J. McCarthy who is considered the second stringer of the four quarterbacks on the roster.

