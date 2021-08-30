Lugnuts Announce Celebrity Softball Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts Monday announced a celebrity softball game to be played at Jackson Field on Friday, September 24th. The Lugnuts say the game will begin a new tradition. Fans can get autographs and help raise money for local non profit organizations in the Lansing area. Among those committed to play are T. J. Duckett, Mateen Cleaves, Darren McCarty, Billy Sims and Nate Robertson. There will be a VIP meet and greet from 5-6pm. Gates open at 6pm with the game set to start at 7:30pm. More information can be obtained at the Lugnuts’ website.

