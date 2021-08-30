Local volunteers help Ida recovery efforts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Red Cross volunteers are out in Louisiana looking for any way they can help in the wake of Hurricane Ida. They say today’s efforts are only the start of what will be an ongoing recovery for the gulf region.

“There’s a lot of power outages. Downtown Baton Rouge was without power last night and still today. Trees are down, a lot of tree debris,” said Red Cross volunteer, Gail Deason.

Deason says the Red Cross is housing 2500 people in the capital city of Baton Rouge and that number is continuing to grow.

“If they’re in a shelter We have cots for them and blankets for them. Once the storm has subsided we can get into neighborhoods we will be bringing cleaning kits to the neighborhoods and doing community feeding,” said Deason.

The Red Cross says they are still looking for help.

“We can’t do it alone. We’re going into communities where we may not live there so it’s important that we partner with the local community to understand the needs and how we can best be of help. We’re gonna need volunteers for weeks to come this will not be a speedy incident thats done in a week or two weeks. The Red Cross doesn’t leave until we provide the help people need,” said Red Cross Regional Communications Director, Meghan Lehman.

The Red Cross says it’s not too late to get involved as a volunteer or make a donation to help. A link on how to volunteer is listed below.

Red Cross Volunteer link: https://www.redcross.org/volunteer/become-a-volunteer.html#step1

