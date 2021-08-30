Learn more about a local organization that is helping local refugees

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Refugee Development Center in Lansing has been helping refugees in the Lansing area for nearly two decades.

Erika Brown-Binion, the director of the Refugee Development Center, says that their organization tries to help bridge the gap when refugees first arrive in our area.

The RDC provides services that help local refugees and immigrants thrive in their new surroundings. They offer a variety of programs like English classes, after school programs, a mentoring program, entrepreneurship programs, college and career readiness programs and more.

Capital Area Michigan Works! has partnered with many great organizations like the Refugee Development Center.

