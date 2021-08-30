Lansing Police Say Missing Man Has Been Found

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police are asking for help to find a missing man.

Scott Alan Monro is said to be 5-foot-8, 190 pounds and has short blonde hair with blue eyes. He was also last seen wearing blue shorts and a white t-shirt. Officers say Monro’s last known location was the 3600 block of Lowcroft Ave, about one block east of the Holmes Rd. Kroger.

If you have seen this man or have any information about his current location, call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

Update Monday, 08/30/2021 at 5:15 a.m.

As of 5:07 a.m. Monday, Lansing Police say they have canceled the missing person status for Monro.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

