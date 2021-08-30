Advertisement

Lansing Police Say Missing Man Has Been Found

Pictured: Scott Alan Monro, reported missing by Lansing Police on 08/30/21
Pictured: Scott Alan Monro, reported missing by Lansing Police on 08/30/21(Lansing Police)
By Johnathon Gustin
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police are asking for help to find a missing man.

Scott Alan Monro is said to be 5-foot-8, 190 pounds and has short blonde hair with blue eyes. He was also last seen wearing blue shorts and a white t-shirt. Officers say Monro’s last known location was the 3600 block of Lowcroft Ave, about one block east of the Holmes Rd. Kroger.

If you have seen this man or have any information about his current location, call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

Update Monday, 08/30/2021 at 5:15 a.m.

As of 5:07 a.m. Monday, Lansing Police say they have canceled the missing person status for Monro.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Man found dead in water along the Lansing River trail, police say
Police investigate an alleged assault after shots fired
Reporter punched in face while covering anti-mask event
Police manage return of East Lansing residents
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power

Latest News

Families speak about overdose awareness in Jackson.
Grieving families trying to raise awareness about drug overdose
Car goes ablaze, Ingham County police investigate
Man found dead in water along the Lansing River trail, police say
WILX Forecast 8/29 PM