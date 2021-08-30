Is Haller MSU’s Next Athletic Director

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University is not commenting on various media reports Monday that Alan Haller will be named the school’s next athletic director, perhaps as early as this week. Haller, 50, is a deputy director in the athletic department. He played football at MSU under coach George Perles from 1987-91 after graduating from Lansing Sexton High School. He would replace Bill Beekman who served 3 1/2 years in the post and is being reassigned. Haller’s appointment would have to be approved by the school’s board of trustees who next meet on September 10th.

