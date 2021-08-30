Advertisement

Holt Public Schools closed due to loss of power

((Source: Raycom Images))
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Holt Public Schools announced on a Facebook post that due to the weekend storms the school is without power.

The projected restoration time is not until 1:45 p.m.

School aged child care and Midway preschool are also closed while Midway child care remains open.

