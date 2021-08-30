Holt Public Schools closed due to loss of power

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Holt Public Schools announced on a Facebook post that due to the weekend storms the school is without power.

The projected restoration time is not until 1:45 p.m.

School aged child care and Midway preschool are also closed while Midway child care remains open.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

