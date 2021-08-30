Grieving families trying to raise awareness about drug overdose

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Grieving families are calling for change to keep the youth safe from drug overdose. To make that change they gathered in Jackson today to hear from those who have lost loved ones to overdose.

“We want to save lives, we don’t want anyone else to go through this pain that we deal with every single day when we wake up and our children are no longer here,” said Co-Organizer, Jeanne Dupont.

Grieving families and multiple speakers came together to bring awareness to an issue they feel is not talked about enough. Organizers say it all started when lamenting mothers realized how many of them have faced the same grief of losing their children to drug overdose. Jeanne Dupont is a former addict and lost her daughter Gabby to addiction 2 years ago, she was just 23 years old.

“She was the light of my life she had an infectious laugh and we actually have a group called Gabby’s groupies that’s all her friends a handful of her friends have gotten off drugs since Gabby’s passed. So her death isn’t in vain and these kids keep me going they’re the reason I do what I do,” said Dupont.

Co-organizer Deb Cook says she lost her two daughters and wants to warn her grandchildren of the dangers of drugs.

“How young is too young? They need to understand that drugs are serious. They’re medicine, they’re not for recreation,” said Cook.

Organizers say they are asking for more state action, more conversation and for the community to rally for more awareness.

“It’s going to take legislators, it’s going to take our congress people, it’s going to take each state rallying their state representatives to push the agendas, push for the changes we need. It’s not happening fast enough because it’s not their kids that are dying, it’s our kids, normal every day kids,” said Cook.

Organizers say this is the first year they have had this event and they want to have many more throughout Michigan.

