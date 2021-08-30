Advertisement

Four semi trucks involved in fatal crash

Four semi trucks crash in Ann Arbor
Four semi trucks crash in Ann Arbor(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Monday four semi trucks crashed on eastbound M-14 near Miller Road in Ann Arbor Township.

Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers from the Brighton Post are investigating. According to police, the crash occurred at 3:25 p.m. on the eastbound portion of M-14. The roadway will be shut down as troopers investigate and crews clean up the area.

There has been one confirmed fatality as the result of the crash, as well as two others injured.

In pictures released by the MSP, the trucks appeared to be carrying heavy construction materials. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Man found dead in water along the Lansing River Trail, police say
Mother, 4-year-old son dead following crash
Police investigate an alleged assault after shots fired
Olivia Long-Michigan State rowing captain killed in Portland Twp crash
Michigan State rowing captain killed in Portland Twp crash
Car goes ablaze, Ingham County police investigate

Latest News

Local volunteers helping with Ida recovery efforts
Local Volunteers Helping Ida Recovery Efforts
hjhj
CAMW
Back To School Fun
Back To School Fun
As COVID cases increased here in Michigan, a Michigan State University student thought about a...
MSU student develops new COVID test