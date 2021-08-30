Four semi trucks involved in fatal crash

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Monday four semi trucks crashed on eastbound M-14 near Miller Road in Ann Arbor Township.

Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers from the Brighton Post are investigating. According to police, the crash occurred at 3:25 p.m. on the eastbound portion of M-14. The roadway will be shut down as troopers investigate and crews clean up the area.

There has been one confirmed fatality as the result of the crash, as well as two others injured.

In pictures released by the MSP, the trucks appeared to be carrying heavy construction materials. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

