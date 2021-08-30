Former MSU Police Captain sentenced on drunk driving charges

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A former Michigan State University Police captain was sentenced in court on Monday for drunk driving.

Valerie O’Brien was arrested by Michigan State Police in February for drunk driving and carrying a concealed handgun while intoxicated. Dash camera footage shows her being aggressive with the arresting officers and saying she did not care if she got fired.

A blood test showed O’Brien’s blood alcohol content was 0.25, more than three times the legal limit, at the time of her arrest. She resigned from her post in the months between her arrest and sentencing.

O’Brien was sentenced to 12 months of of probation for drunk driving as well as 40 hours of community service and mandatory counseling. She will also be responsible for paying $2,000 in state fines.

