Advertisement

Flint traffic stop turns into arrest after police find gun, drugs

(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - Over the weekend Michigan State Police troopers in Flint initiated a traffic stop that turned into an arrest after police found a loaded handgun and multiple types of drugs.

The vehicle was originally stopped for failing to signal and running a stop sign. When the car was pulled over MSP says troopers discovered 1,644 grams of methamphetamine, 28 grams of power cocaine, and 3.7 grams of crack. Troopers also found a loaded 9mm handgun and $5,911 in cash.

Police have not released the name of the suspect at this time.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Man found dead in water along the Lansing River trail, police say
Police investigate an alleged assault after shots fired
Reporter punched in face while covering anti-mask event
Police manage return of East Lansing residents
Car goes ablaze, Ingham County police investigate

Latest News

TTU students can pay parking fines with food donations
Mobile food pantries will continue during September for Flint residents
WILX News 10 Announces New Branding, First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole, 11AM Newscast and Renewed Focus on Original Local Reporting
Holt Public Schools closed due to loss of power
Lansing Police Say Missing Man Has Been Found