Flint traffic stop turns into arrest after police find gun, drugs

FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - Over the weekend Michigan State Police troopers in Flint initiated a traffic stop that turned into an arrest after police found a loaded handgun and multiple types of drugs.

The vehicle was originally stopped for failing to signal and running a stop sign. When the car was pulled over MSP says troopers discovered 1,644 grams of methamphetamine, 28 grams of power cocaine, and 3.7 grams of crack. Troopers also found a loaded 9mm handgun and $5,911 in cash.

Police have not released the name of the suspect at this time.

