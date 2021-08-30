Advertisement

Financial relief coming to residents behind on bills, says Lansing BWL

Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) and over a dozen local community partners will host two Financial Pandemic Relief Fairs on Tuesday and Wednesday.

They are hoping to connect BWL residential customers and greater Lansing residents behind on bills to financial relief and community resources available to assist during the pandemic.

“The worst part of my job is shutting off power or water to a customer when they’re struggling to pay their bills,” said BWL General Manager Dick Peffley

The fairs will take place on:

  • Tuesday, Aug 31, 4-7p.m. , Gier Community Center, 2400 Hall St., Lansing
  • Wednesday, Sept 1, 4-7p.m. , Alfreda Schmidt Community Center, 5825 Wise Rd., Lansing

For more information about the Financial Pandemic Relief Fairs and resources available, you can visit the Lansing BWL website.

