Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 5,020 new cases, 27 deaths over past three days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s daily coronavirus cases continue to climb concerningly, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 5,020 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 new deaths since Saturday.

Now, the state is averaging 1,673 cases per day, a concerning jump over the last couple of weeks, as the state inches closer to one million cases since the pandemic began in March 2020. State totals are now at 946,698 cases and 20,257 deaths, six of those deaths were from a Vital Records Review according to MDHHS.

Hospitals are feeling the pressure, as many across the state are close to full capacity according to the state health department.

State vaccination numbers continue to be stagnant. 60.3% of Michiganders 12 and older have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of just 3% in the past two months.

Statewide testing has averaged around 20,000 per day in the last five days, and the state positivity rate is around 8.5% during that span. The state’s positivity rate has been rising, going from just over 1% in mid-June, to just over 9% currently.

Ingham County reports 23,948 cases and 400 deaths.

Jackson County reports 15,733 cases and 296 deaths.

Clinton County reports 6,308 cases and 89 deaths.

Eaton County reports 9,440 cases and 202 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 6,080 cases and 110 deaths.

