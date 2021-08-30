Advertisement

Car goes ablaze, Ingham County police investigate

(Jace Harper)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office are trying to figure out what caused a car to go up in flames Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:10 p.m. Sunday, Ingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Kelly Road and Scofield Road for a car fire.

Police say no one was in the vehicle and a witness said the occupant of the car got into another car and left the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8231.

