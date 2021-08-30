Advertisement

Brock Fletcher says that things are slowly changing for home buyers

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Brock Fletcher, from The SELLING Team With Keller Williams Realty, says that things are starting to change in the real estate market.

Brock shared some tips on how buyers can deal with some of the changes and what to expect if they’re competing against other offers.

Plus, a couple of months ago, there were only a few hundred houses for sale in the Lansing area. That number is slowly starting to climb. Find out how many houses are currently listed.

