Back to School homework tips and family crafts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Summer vacation is over for many students this week. Lansing School District is the latest to head back to the classroom. Whatever the age it’s not always easy to get back into the swing of things.

Kelly Coats from Trillium Child and Family Services says that taking a break after school before your student starts their homework could be better for them in the long run.

“They’re already in school from 7:30 to 2:30- add homework on top of that- that’s a lot,” said Kelly. “Let that the student come home from school, give them an hour or two just to have downtime, they need a break, right? They shouldn’t come directly home from school and immediately crack the books open because they have to have time. They have to have time to be them. They have to be have time to chat with their friends, hang out, relax, get a snack, watch TV, be on YouTube, or whatever it is they want to do. If there’s a lot of homework, figure out how much is what is the easiest, put it in one pile, medium hard, and then hard separates your homework and allow so much time per page. And if you do that you can get through it relatively easy with low or no stress.”

Kelly says sleep is also important to prioritize. Getting into a good sleep/ ‘going to bed schedule’ is very important this time of year.

“They need to have a consistent bedtime schedule, they also need to have a consistent bedtime routine. It is the routine that starts setting their brain into motion to knowing that it’s time to start slowing down and go going to sleep. "

Kelly gave Studio 10 a craft that is not only fun for the family but can be a toy for the kiddos as well.

You will need:

A ziplock bag

Duck Tape

Hair Gel

Foam board

Fill the bag will hair gel (you can use food coloring to change it’s colors), tape the bag on the board and use the duck tape to secure the bag on the board.

The kids will have fun moving the gel with their hands.

