17-year-old found with gunshot wound behind Delhi Twp. Kroger

DELHI TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A young man is in the hospital healing from a gunshot wound.

According to Lansing Police, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Long Boulevard around 2:19 a.m. Monday to a reported shooting.

While driving to the scene, Ingham County Sheriff’s say they located a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his mid-section behind Kroger in Delhi Township.

Police say the wound is not life-threatening, and he was transported to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

Police did not give any details about a possible suspect or if any arrests have been made.

Investigators say they were not able to locate a shooting scene on Long Blvd., and the investigation continues.

