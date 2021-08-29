Police investigate an alleged assault after shots fired

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department is investigating an alleged assault after shots were fired Saturday evening.

At approximately 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, the East Lansing Police Department responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of Beechlawn Court.

The caller reported an alleged assault and shots being fired within a residence.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found one person with non-life-threatening injuries and confirmed that multiple gun shots had been fired within the residence.

No one was hit by the gunfire and one person has been taken into custody.

Based on information learned at the scene, officers do not believe this was a random incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This remains an ongoing investigation, therefore, no further details can be released at this time.

