Advertisement

Police investigate an alleged assault after shots fired

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department is investigating an alleged assault after shots were fired Saturday evening.

At approximately 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, the East Lansing Police Department responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of Beechlawn Court.

The caller reported an alleged assault and shots being fired within a residence.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found one person with non-life-threatening injuries and confirmed that multiple gun shots had been fired within the residence.

No one was hit by the gunfire and one person has been taken into custody.

Based on information learned at the scene, officers do not believe this was a random incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This remains an ongoing investigation, therefore, no further details can be released at this time.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Fatal collision on I-26 heading towards Orangeburg leaves one dead.
Fatal accident in Portland Twp. leaves one dead
A Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan’s Bridge Card system to cause temporary shutdown of system late Saturday, early Sunday
U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney said David Werking's parents had no right to throw out his...
Parents must pay $30,441 for getting rid of son’s porn cache
Police search for John Thomas Werner
Lansing PD searching for missing man
Mason Public School Develops Leadership Position to Support Students and Families
Mason Public School bringing new leadership position to the district

Latest News

Reporter punched in face while covering anti-mask event
Police manage return of East Lansing residents
WILX Weather Webcast 8/28/21 P.M.
Parents must pay $30,441 for getting rid of son’s porn cache