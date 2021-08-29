Man found dead in water along the Lansing River trail, police say

LANSING TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A man was found dead in the water on the Lansing River Trail in Lansing Township, police say.

According to police the man was found by a kayaker in the water around 6:15 p.m. today.

Police could not confirm the cause of death and are still investigating. The age and identity of the man are also unknown.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

