East Lansing baseball player helps team win Champions Cup

Anthony’s team’s gold medal is the first gold medal for the Midwest Region in USA Baseball NTIS Champions Cup history
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Anthony Branoff, a baseball player from East Lansing, MI, competed in the USA Baseball National Team Identification Series (NTIS) 12U Champions Cup in Cary NC August 18th-22nd, and helped his team win gold.

The NTIS Champions Cup features 12 teams per age group and the NTIS All-Region Teams compete against other NTIS All-Region Teams from across the country in a championship style tournament. 

There are six NTIS regions consisting of Midwest, Northwest, Northeast, Southwest, South and Southeast.  

Anthony’s 12U Midwest Stripes Team went 4-0 in the event to win gold and defeated the All-Region South Stars team and the All-Region Southwest Stripes Team in pool play which advanced them as the number 3 seed out of 12 teams into the championship bracket.   

In championship bracket play, his team defeated the All-Region Northwest Stripes team in the semi-final game and defeated the All-Region South Stripes team in the Championship game. 

Anthony played all three outfield positions defensively and used his baserunning speed on the base paths to steal bases and score runs for his team. 

Anthony’s gold medal is the first gold medal for the Midwest Region in USA Baseball NTIS Champions Cup history. 

No NTIS Midwest Team in any age division has ever won it before. 

