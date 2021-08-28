Advertisement

Summerfest kicks off in East Lansing

(City of East Lansing Facebook)
By Ian Hawley
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first annual east-side summer fest is happening this weekend in Lansing. This event is focused on celebrating and supporting local businesses on the east side of the city.

Friday and Saturday, Michigan Avenue from Marshall Street to Foster Avenue will be filled with fun for the whole family with live music, a car show and more. News 10 spoke with festival organizers, Karyn Coward and Nancy Mahlow, about why they put the event together.

Coward said, “We live on the east side, and we love our neighborhood, and we love the businesses along the avenue. We wanted to make a place that’s safe for the children to come and play.”

“We’re hoping that this will showcase Michigan Avenue,” said Mahlow. “And, maybe by next year, we can have some new businesses in here.”

Dozens of vendors and non-profits will be out there both days. Organizers say they hope that while the public is out having fun at the Summerfest, they shop and eat at the unique eastside businesses.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

THREE CAR SERIOUS TRAFFIC CRASH
Three cars involved in serious accident, leaving two cars on fire
Michigan State Police investigating officer involved shooting in Lansing
Police search for John Thomas Werner
Lansing PD searching for missing man
Jackson Police have the area of Fourth Street near Franklin blocked off.
UPDATE: Woman killed in Jackson shooting on Fourth and Franklin identified
Jackson Schools dealing with outbreaks

Latest News

Charity prepares for refugee arrivals
Charity prepares for refugee arrivals
MSU students moving back to campus
MSU students moving back to campus
MSU Students excited to be back on campus despite COVID-19 protocols
Organizers receive donations for Afghan refugees.
Local organizations prepare for arrival of Afghan refugees