Summerfest kicks off in East Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first annual east-side summer fest is happening this weekend in Lansing. This event is focused on celebrating and supporting local businesses on the east side of the city.

Friday and Saturday, Michigan Avenue from Marshall Street to Foster Avenue will be filled with fun for the whole family with live music, a car show and more. News 10 spoke with festival organizers, Karyn Coward and Nancy Mahlow, about why they put the event together.

Coward said, “We live on the east side, and we love our neighborhood, and we love the businesses along the avenue. We wanted to make a place that’s safe for the children to come and play.”

“We’re hoping that this will showcase Michigan Avenue,” said Mahlow. “And, maybe by next year, we can have some new businesses in here.”

Dozens of vendors and non-profits will be out there both days. Organizers say they hope that while the public is out having fun at the Summerfest, they shop and eat at the unique eastside businesses.

