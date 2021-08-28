Advertisement

Reporter punched in face while covering anti-mask event

(Colin Baillie)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - A newspaper reporter says he was punched in the face while covering an anti-mask event near Traverse City. The Grand Traverse County sheriff’s office is investigating. Record-Eagle reporter Brendan Quealy went to Silver Lake Recreation Area on Thursday to check an event organized by a group called Citizens Liberating Michigan. Heather Cerone introduced herself to the crowd and urged people to block the reporter’s view. Quealy says he was shoved into a fence by a man and punched in the face. The Grand Traverse County prosecutor says the area near the pavilion is open to anyone, even if a group is renting the space.

