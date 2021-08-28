On The Job report: 8/27/2027

General Labor - Manufacturing

Sliding Systems Inc.

Salary: $15/hour

Description:

Sliding Systems, Inc. Is looking to hire a few great employees for General Labor Positions and Welders. This could include doing drilling, welding, riveting and bolting. Our two shifts are either Monday thru Friday 6 am to 3:30 p.m or 8 am to 5:30 p.m. with occasional overtime on Saturday’s. After 90 days, we offer Medical, Dental and Vision Benefits, Paid Holidays, Paid Vacations, Sick pay and 401 K Retirement plan.

Requirements:

How to Apply: Please apply in person at Sliding Systems, Inc. at 8080 E. Old M-78, Haslett, MI. 48840 or Call Lindsey Blost at 517-339-1455 ext.210

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11835467

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 11835467

Carpenter

Sunruse Cleaning and Construction

Salary: $15/hour

Description:

Qualified veterans encouraged to apply.

· Year round employment

· Benefits available; medical, dental, vacation, holidays

· This is a full time position with benefits.

Requirements:

Carpenters with excellent all-around skills/experience needed. Must be well versed in all aspects of the carpentry field. Knowledge of insurance restoration is helpful.

· Must have own tools/transportation.

· Must have valid driver’s license.

· Physicals with drug screen will be done upon acceptance of this position

How to Apply: Please send resume to Lindam@sunrisecleaning.biz or you can fax resume to 517-351-4202.

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/12184936

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 12184936

DE&I Communications Specialist

Piper and Gold Public Relations

Salary: $55,000/year

Description:

Classification: Exempt

Term: At will

Reports to: Senior Strategist or designee

Start date: Flexible

COVID-19 Considerations:

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the world, it is our responsibility to help keep our employees, clients and communities healthy and safe. At Piper & Gold, we are adhering to CDC, state and local orders with regard to COVID-19. We are a COVID cautious employer, and our team is currently fully vaccinated and working remotely. We will require proof of vaccination within 30 days of hire.

Overview

The Piper & Gold team is comprised of multifaceted PR pros that specialize in niche areas to elevate our client strategies. The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Communications Specialist will work across many teams with a variety of clients. This is a new position that will collaborate with client accounts to effectively integrate diversity, equity and inclusion communication strategies to support systematic change.

As a part of a team, the individual in this position will use their public relations expertise and integrate DE&I into communications initiatives. This specialist will work to identify communications priorities and manage strategies from concept to completion, leveraging agency resources to help achieve client goals, and ensure client deliverables are created in a way that supports equitable programs and systems. Project management is a core component of working in our agency and team members are actively involved in managing client accounts and projects on which they’re working, so formal and informal project management skills are critical to success.

Duties and Responsibilities:

DE&I and Public Relations Execution (50%):

DE&I Execution:

Maintain and continuously improve DE&I communication strategies for clients. This might look like using audits, preparing consistent messaging or developing inclusive campaigns.

Manage and develop diverse communications content and visuals for different client channels.

Apply DE&I principles and philosophies to existing client communications initiatives to change and evolve strategies to become more inclusive and authentic.

Public Relations Execution:

Work with the client team to execute client communications goals.

Develop and manage social media campaigns and concepts aimed at helping clients to reach their strategic goals.

Identify and pursue storytelling opportunities for clients, including blogs, media, contributed content and other unique visibility opportunities.

Identify and execute grassroots, community relations and partnership opportunities for clients to better serve communities and customers.

Strategic Client Counsel and Management (30%):

Lead DE&I focused projects and/or accounts.

Collaborate with client accounts to effectively integrate diversity, equity and inclusion communication strategies to support systematic change.

Provide clients with strategic communications counsel, including messaging, goal setting, community engagement, events and other common aspects of public relations.

Lead and facilitate brainstorming and strategy meetings with clients and the P&G team.

Provide strategic assessment and frequent review of clients’ needs and wants.

Set clear priorities and timelines for client projects and tactics.

Initiate research projects and report out results to clients and stakeholders.

Attend client board or stakeholder meetings to provide strategic reporting on client communications activities.

Build relationships with existing and new clients.

Develop strategic client materials, including audits, communications plans, communications strategies, key messages, talking points and meeting or priority summaries.

Assist clients in prioritizing and setting the direction of communications efforts on amonthly or project basis.

Champion new, creative ideas through well-structured, well-supported, and clearly articulated points of view.

Work with creative strategists on high-impact, strategic visual materials.

Internal Engagement and Initiatives (15%):

Participate in staff meetings, brainstorming and team building activities.

Demonstrate commitment to valuing diversity and contributing to an inclusive working and learning environment.

Lead internal DE&I initiatives.

Support company brand awareness initiatives.

Represent company through board or committee memberships.

Consult on prospective proposals and create draft proposals when necessary.

Professional Development (5%):

Attend networking events and professional development activities (virtually until safe in-person).

Identify and seek out professional growth opportunities.

Compensation

We are looking for an individual that has at least 3-5 years of experience in diversity, equity and inclusion and/or integrating DE&I into communications. We are prepared tooffer a competitive salarybased on experience, but we also don’t want to waste your time, so here’s a ballpark of what you canexpect based on where you are at in your career. Mid-level (3-5 years): Starting at $55,000 with flexibility based on experienceand skills.

Robust benefits package including:

Unlimited vacation time.

Employer-sponsored health insurance package, including medical, vision and dental.

Flextime.

Sick time.

10 week paid parental leave.

40-hour workweek.

Piper & Gold is located in Lansing, Michigan’s REO Town, but offers flextime for all employees. For the right candidate, we will consider a permanent remote work arrangement from any geographic location.

About our environment

Piper & Gold is committed to creating an inclusive work environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. P&G recruits, employs, trains, compensates and promotes without regard torace, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, or veteran status. We are fully focused on equality and believe deeply in diversity and every fascinating characteristic that makes us different. Piper & Gold is an award-winning, small-by-choice, Michigan-based female-owned business that works with government agencies, nonprofits and businesses to make an impact through communications. We serve our clients and communities–geographic, passion-driven and other–with smart, efficient and strategic solutions to communications challenges and opportunities. We believe in a 40-hour work week and strive to create an environment where we care about our coworkers and clients, minimize frustrations and do great work. Learn more about us and what we stand for at www.piperandgold.com/what-we-say.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree.

Formal education or professional experience in diversity, equity and inclusion such as undergraduate or graduate studies, certifications or extensive professional development and training.

Experience executing DE&I initiatives or integrating DE&I perspectives and principals into communications campaigns and efforts.

Ability to take care of business without someone looking over your shoulder.

A commitment to high quality work.

Impressive emotional intelligence and interpersonal expertise.

An action-oriented approach.

Capable of juggling multiple projects (actual juggling not required).

How to Apply: Initial review of applications will begin on September 13.Applications submitted after will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

To apply, email your resume, cover letter and salary requirements to shannon@piperandgold.com with the job title in the email subject line.

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/12238665

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 12238665

