Friday Night Frenzy: Mid Michigan High School Scores for Friday, August 27th

Find ALL of the Friday night football scores HERE!
WILX Frenzy(WILX)
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Friday Night Frenzy is here! Each Friday (and Thursday this week and next), News 10 Sports will take you to the football field!

You can watch each segment of the Frenzy at the bottom of the story.

Here are some scores from Friday night’s action:

Game of the Week:

-Lansing Everett 14, Lansing Sexton 7

All Game Scores:

-Grand Blanc 40, East Lansing 34

-Lansing Catholic 28, Waverly 14

-Leslie 30, Dansville 12

-Stockbridge 69, East Jackson 53

-Jackson Northwest 35, Eaton Rapids 20

-Carson City Crystal 38, Fowler 19

-Tecumseh 39, Grass Lake 24

-Michigan Center 39, Homer 0

-Muskegon Heights Academy 42, Potterville 6

-Pewamo-Westphalia 33, Redford Union 6

-Portland St. Patrick 49, Battle Creek St. Philip 8

