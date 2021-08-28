Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for infant girl taken from Colorado Springs

(CBI)
By Amanda Alvarado and Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An AMBER Alert was issued for 21-month-old Ezaria Glover out of Colorado Springs, Colo. Friday night.

Authorities say Ezaria was last seen Friday afternoon and believe she is with her father, Earther Lee Glover Jr., 50.

Authorities believe they may be traveling in a black sedan.

Glover is considered armed and dangerous with a history of domestic violence, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Colorado Springs Police say Glover was involved in a disturbance with his ex-girlfriend and at one point, fired shots at her and her 10-year-old daughter.

No one was injured by the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

