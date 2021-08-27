Advertisement

White Sox Get Key Player Back

Chicago White Sox's Jake Lamb (23) and Jose Abreu celebrate the team's 9-0 win over the Oakland...
Chicago White Sox's Jake Lamb (23) and Jose Abreu celebrate the team's 9-0 win over the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago White Sox have reinstated catcher Yasmani Grandal (yahs-MAH’-nee grahn-DAHL’) from the 10-day injured list. Grandal had been sidelined since he tore a tendon in his left knee July 5 at Minnesota. The switch-hitter batted .303 with a homer and three RBIs over 11 games on a minor league rehab assignment. Catcher Zack Collins was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte to make room on the roster.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

THREE CAR SERIOUS TRAFFIC CRASH
Three cars involved in serious accident, leaving two cars on fire
Michigan State Police investigating officer involved shooting in Lansing
Police search for John Thomas Werner
Lansing PD searching for missing man
Jackson Police have the area of Fourth Street near Franklin blocked off.
UPDATE: Woman killed in Jackson shooting on Fourth and Franklin identified
Jackson Schools dealing with outbreaks

Latest News

NCAA Baseball
Okemos Baseball Player Makes Verbal Commitment
Chris Mack's post game press conference
Louisville Suspends Basketball Coach
Basketball
NBA Issues Some New Covid Mandates
Basketball
NBA Three Team Deal Friday