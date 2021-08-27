White Sox Get Key Player Back

-CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago White Sox have reinstated catcher Yasmani Grandal (yahs-MAH’-nee grahn-DAHL’) from the 10-day injured list. Grandal had been sidelined since he tore a tendon in his left knee July 5 at Minnesota. The switch-hitter batted .303 with a homer and three RBIs over 11 games on a minor league rehab assignment. Catcher Zack Collins was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte to make room on the roster.

