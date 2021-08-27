Advertisement

This accessory is not just for guitars anymore

By Holly Harper
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s not just for a music instrument anymore, the guitar strap is making a splash in the accessory scene.

Dallas Angelosanto with Bliss Salon Spa and Boutique says they are the latest trend hitting the handbag shelves and there are many ways you can style them.

“They’re great because you can buy a new bag and choose the guitar strap you want or you can take something that’s existing at home that you’re not using, because maybe that strap is worn out or it’s not as cool as a guitar strap,” said Angelosanto.

They come in a variety of widths and patterns to make the perfect pop of color or accent to any bag.

