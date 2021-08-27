Okemos Baseball Player Makes Verbal Commitment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos High School baseball player Caleb Bonemer says he has verbally committed to the University of Virginia. Bonemer is one of the top prospects in the mid Michigan area. He cannot officially sign for more than a year from now. Bonemer led Okemos to a 21-7 record this past season as a freshman.

