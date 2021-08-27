Advertisement

Okemos Baseball Player Makes Verbal Commitment

NCAA Baseball
NCAA Baseball(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos High School baseball player Caleb Bonemer says he has verbally committed to the University of Virginia. Bonemer is one of the top prospects in the mid Michigan area. He cannot officially sign for more than a year from now. Bonemer led Okemos to a 21-7 record this past season as a freshman.

